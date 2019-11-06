CLIFTON — Marjorie L. Cailteux Heeler, 95, of Clifton, mother of a Thawville resident, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Prairieview Lutheran Home in Danforth.
A funeral mass will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in L’Erable with Father Doug Hauber officiating. Burial will follow at L’Erable Catholic Cemetery in L’Erable. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the church in L’Erable.
Mrs. Heeler was born Feb. 12, 1924, in Papineau, the daughter of Phillip and Lena (Kempen) Chenore. She married Russell A. Cailteux on Jan. 24, 1948, in Beaverville, and he died Aug. 18, 1982. She later married Owen W. Heeler on Oct. 24, 1987, in L’Erable, and he died Nov. 27, 1994.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Roger Chenore; three sisters, Velma Miller, Elenore Depatis and Therese Yeoman; and one son-in-law, John Blasey.
Surviving are three daughters, Sheila Blasey of Ashkum, Marla (Michael) Reichert of Ft. Myers Beach, Fla., and Brenda (Rodney) Ader of Thawville; 11 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Heeler was a member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Clifton and also the Council of Catholic Women. She was a member of the Kankakee and Chebanse Senior Citizens as well as president of the Clifton Women’s Club. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, sewing, quilting, crocheting and traveling.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church in Beaverville, Iroquois Memorial Hospice or Prairieview Lutheran Home.
