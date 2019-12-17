WATSEKA — Marjorie Howe, 91, of Watseka, mother of a Paxton resident, died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Mrs. Howe was born Feb. 28, 1928, in Hoopeston, the daughter of James Daugherty and Hazel White. She married Robert Howe Sr. on March 28, 1947, in Gilman. She worked for Baltimore Air Coil in Paxton before retiring. She enjoyed reading, crocheting, sewing and cats.
Surviving are her sons, Robert and Donna Howe of Watseka, Russell Howe of Paxton and Ronald and Jackie Howe of Hoopeston; her daughters, Diana Mason of Beloit, Wis., and Kimberly and Steve Pickle of Clinton, Miss.; a sister, Shirley Eells of Hoopeston; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; a sister, Betty Clark; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Eells.
Memorials in Mrs. Howe’s name can be made to Junior Diabetes or an organization of the donor’s choice.