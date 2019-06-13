DIXON — Marilyn Yvonne Schoaf Coan, 84, of Dixon, mother of a Ludlow resident, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at her home.
There will be no services. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens Mausoleum in Dixon.
She was born to Edward and Louise (Smallwood) Schoaf on March 21, 1935, in Harmon. She went to Amboy and Dixon schools, sang and played the drums.
She married Robert Wayne Dir of Sterling on Oct. 16, 1955, and Raymond G. Watson of Paxton on June 3, 1960.
Surviving are her children, Rhonda Dir of Dixon, Laveta Watson Iverson (Brian) of Ludlow and Larry Watson (Penny) of Dixon; a sister, Dessa Blondin of Walnut; a sister-in-law, Karin Schoaf of Dixon; three grandchildren, Alan, Rhyvonne and Jamie; two great-grandchildren, Brittany and Dezarae; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Melody Dir Stedwell; two sisters, Helen Considine-Larsen and Doris Small; and a brother, Francis Schoaf.
She worked at Switchcraft in Paxton and retired from Edlemans in Dixon. She enjoyed playing bingo, going to the casino and spending time with her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.