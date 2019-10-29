BUCKLEY — Marilyn M. Weber, 83, of Buckley, died at 9:19 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the church. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Buckley. Services are being handled by Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School’s renovation fund, St. John’s Lutheran Church or an organization of the donor’s choice.