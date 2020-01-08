BUCKLEY — Marilyn Irene Lammers, 93, of Buckley, died at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 306 E. Lincoln St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery in Buckley. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley.
Mrs. Lammers was born July 7, 1926, in rural Paxton, the daughter of Herman and Mary Johnson Frette. She married Arthur J. Lammers on Feb. 18, 1951, at the Pontoppidan Lutheran Church in rural Elliott. He died Jan. 26, 1996.
Surviving are one sister, Barbara Frette of Paxton; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Wendell and Warren Frette; and one sister, Audrey Ward.
After graduation from Paxton High School in 1944, she obtained an emergency teacher’s certificate and taught at a one-room country school for one year. In 1945, she worked as a clerk/typist at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul for 1 ½ years. In 1946, she began working as a secretary for Johnson & Johnson Insurance in Paxton and worked there for 40 years until her retirement in 1988.
Mrs. Lammers was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. She enjoyed reading, taking short bus trips, shopping and eating in different restaurant, going to antique shows and malls and collecting antiques. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley.
