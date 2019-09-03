GILMAN — Marie L. Heeren, 102, of Gilman, formerly of Danforth, died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at Sheldon Health Care in Sheldon.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilman with the Rev. Pete Hinrich and the Rev. Elizabeth Martin officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at the church. Burial will be in Iroquois Memorial Park Cemetery in Watseka. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mrs. Heeren was born on June 24, 1917, in Loda, a daughter of Edward E. and Wilhemina (Repp) Kietzman. She married Elmer Heeren in Roberts on June 22, 1941, and he died Aug. 7, 1969.
Also preceding her death were her parents; two brothers, Richard and Merlyn Kietzman; three sisters, Elizabeth Johnson, Feona Baker and Anna Steiner; and two infant great-grandchildren, Joseph and Alaina Fitzgerald.
Survivors include two daughters, Karon (Dale) Brutlag of Yorkville and Jeanette (Dave) McKee of Carlinville; two sons, Harold (Judith) Heeren of Rockford and Theodore (Melissa) Heeren of Seminole, Fla.; a sister-in-law, Carol Bertram of Gilman; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Heeren was a member of St Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilman, where she taught Sunday school for many years and was active in the ladies group and sewing group. She enjoyed making quilts, reading, gardening, doing puzzles and playing cards.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gilman.
