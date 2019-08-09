CLAYTONVILLE — Margaret “Maggie” Griswold, 70, of Claytonville, died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the Cissna Park United Methodist Church with the Rev. Molly Spence-Hawk officiating. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at the church. The Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Griswold was born Oct. 25, 1948, in East Chicago, Ind., the daughter of William R. and Donna (Popovich) Barnett. She married Gary A. Griswold on Jan. 20, 1973, in Griffith, Ind., and he died Jan. 3, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; one sister and brother-in-law, Mary Louise and Floyd Sanders; and one nephew, David Sanders.
Surviving are one daughter, Sarah (Adam) Schleef of Onarga; two grandchildren, Gracie Elizabeth Schleef and Benjamin Adam Schleef; one niece, Melissa (Kendall) McGibney of Montpelier, Vt.; two great-nieces, Molly Louise McGibney and Maggie Parker McGibney; and many special paternal nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Griswold was a member of the Cissna Park United Methodist Church. She and her husband owned and operated Griswold Feed Inc. since 1992.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Carle Hospice or the Cissna Park United Methodist Church.
