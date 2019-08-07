AMBIA, Ind. — Margaret Arlene Greenberg, 80, of rural Ambia, Ind., mother of a Rankin resident, died at 10:11 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at St. Vincent Seton Hospital in Indianapolis, Ind.
Visitation was from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Aug. 7, at the Ambia United Methodist Church. A funeral service followed at noon at the church with the Rev. Noel Whiteman and the Rev. Don Williams officiating. Burial followed the service in Floral Hill Cemetery in Hoopeston.
Mrs. Greenberg was born March 15, 1939, in Riley, the daughter of Delbert and Elizabeth (Morgeson) Matthews. She married Kenneth Wayne Greenberg on Aug. 10, 1958, at the Christian Church in Ambia, Ind., and they were married for almost 61 years. He survives.
Also surviving are four daughters, Becky Greenberg-Li of Avon, Ind., Debra Greenberg-Hendren of Hoopeston, Karen Greenberg-Shepard (Bryan Umbanhowar) of Rankin and Krista (Ben) Greenberg-Swisher of Indianapolis, Ind.; one sister, Carol Lantis of Hoopeston; one brother, Delbert “Bud” Matthews of Melbourne, Fla.; and two grandsons, Andrew Hendren and Kyle Morgan.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Elizabeth Matthews; one sister, Marilynn Vandenberg; and one brother, Robert Matthews.
Mrs. Greenberg was a homemaker and proud wife of a farmer. She was a member of the Ambia United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was an annual conference delegate, communion steward and church board secretary. She also served as district officer of Church Women United and president of the United Methodist Women. She especially loved decorating the church each Christmas with her daughters, and she was the voice everyone listened for when singing hymns every Sunday morning.
Mrs. Greenberg was a member of the Benton County Musettes and served as a Prairie Green Township election judge and the Ambia Alumni Association’s secretary and president. She enjoyed spending time with her family, singing, cooking, planting flowers, sending greeting cards and driving her red Ford Edge.
Memorials may be made in her honor to the Ambia United Methodist Church, with the funds being donated to the Pine Creek Camp swimming pool fund.Mrs. Greenberg regularly supported this camp and made dozens of curtains for their cabins.