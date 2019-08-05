SAYBROOK — Lucy A. Shilts, 66, of Saybrook, died Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital in Gibson City surrounded by her loving family.
A private funeral mass will be celebrated at the Immaculate Conception Church in Roberts.
Mrs. Shilts was born Dec. 12, 1952, in Gibson City, a daughter of Dale and Genevieve Kemmer Schwarz. She married John Stephen Shilts on Jan. 18, 1975, in Roberts. He survives in Saybrook.
Also surviving are seven brothers, Tom Schwarz, John (Mary) Schwarz, Bob (Kate) Schwarz, Ron (Judy) Schwarz, Dick Schwarz, Joe (Kaci) Schwarz and Dale (Amy) Schwarz; two sisters, Ruth Schwarz and Kay (Phil) Richardson; several nieces and nephews; and her special fur baby, Baby Girl.
She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Bill.
Mrs. Shilts worked at Illinois Power for many years and then at Dupont in Gibson City until her retirement. She loved to play bingo.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Gibson City.
