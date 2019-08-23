GILMAN — Lorraine S. Goldenstein, 96, of Gilman, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at her home.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the church, followed by burial at Wenger Cemetery in Gilman. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman.
Mrs. Goldenstein was born March 15, 1923, in Onarga, the daughter of Harm and Lydia (Bultman) Doeden. She married Edwin L. Goldenstein on Jan. 17, 1943, in Gilman, and he died Sept. 2, 2007.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; all of her brothers and sisters; two sons-in-law, Dale St. Peter and Byron Borchers; and one grandson, Vaughn Borchers.
Surviving are two daughters, Sharon Borchers of Gilman and Brenda St. Peter of Watseka; three grandchildren, Dana (Paul) Borchers Grosse of Skokie, Julie St. Peter of Nashville, Tenn., and James (Jenifer) St. Peter of Gilman; one granddaughter-in-law, Julie Borchers of Gilman; eight great-grandchildren, Zachary (Kristin) Borchers, Dakota Borchers, Sara Grosse, Joshua Grosse, Amelia Grosse, Logan St. Peter, Nathan St. Peter and Emily St. Peter; two great-great-grandchildren, Bridon Zachary Borchers and London Lorraine Borchers; and special caregivers whom she loved and cared for dearly.
Mrs. Goldenstein was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. She was a farm wife and loved cooking, taking care of people and her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to God’s Food Pantry.
