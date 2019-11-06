DELAND — Lorin Karl Borton Jr., 89, of DeLand, father of a Gibson City resident, died at 10:01 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Kirby Medical Center in Monticello.
A time to celebrate his life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the DeLand American Legion post in DeLand. Calvert Funeral Home in DeLand assisted the family with cremation rites.
Mr. Borton was born Sept. 2, 1930, in Champaign, the son of Lorin Karl and Grace (Hutchinson) Borton Sr. He married Loveta Ann Jasper on June 3, 1950, in Winchester, Ill. She died March 31, 2016. He later married Joan (Sypult) Manning on March 17, 2017, in DeLand.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Borton of DeLand; children, Karla LeVeque (Greg Stoklos) of Tucson, Ariz., Shelly (Jack) Weakly of Bloomington, Robin (John) Borton-Scott of Champaign and Thomas (Kelly) Borton of Gibson City; six grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel) Weakly of Bloomington, Ind., Chelsea (Branden) McEachern of Bloomington, Haylee Weakly of Chicago, Ashley (Scott) Zachry of Katy, Texas, Austin (Jasmyne) Borton of Milwaukee and Blythe Borton of Scottsdale, Ariz.; four great-grandchildren, Audrey, Hannah and Gwyneth Weakly of Bloomington, Ind., and Jeffery Zachry of Katy, Texas; stepchildren Kris (Kevin) Fink of DeLand and Kara Manning of Bloomington; step-grandchildren Kacie (Chase) Woods of DeLand, Jesse (Rachel) Fink of Mansfield and Bailey Fink of DeLand; and step-great-grandchildren Makenna and Memphis Woods of DeLand and Weston and Brody Fink of Mansfield.
In addition to his first wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Barbara Trenaman.
Mr. Borton was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 812 A.F. & A.M. in DeLand and the Shriners. He also served as a trustee of the E.F. Wildermuth Foundation. He retired from farming in 2018. He was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, loved his special pet German shepherd, Trina, and loved riding his horse, Stormy.
Memorials may be directed to the DeLand Christian Church.