CISSNA PARK — Loren D. Bauer, 90, of Cissna Park, died Monday, July 29, 2019, at Accolade on Pells in Paxton.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. A memorial service officiated by the Rev. Trey Scheffer will follow at noon at the church. Military rites will be provided by the Cissna Park American Legion post. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Mr. Bauer was born Dec. 13, 1928, in Cissna Park, the son of Charles G. and Barbara (Leman) Bauer. He married Eileen Maurer on Oct. 16, 1955, in Fairbury, and she survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Gregg (Shelley) Bauer of Normal, Bill (Beth) Bauer of Greenville, N.C., and Ty (Shannon) Bauer of Dwight; one daughter, Lori (Tony) Kaufman of Champaign; two brothers, Marvin Bauer of Bloomington and Don (Glo) Bauer of Tucson, Ariz.; one sister, Thelma (Lloyd) Frey of Remington, Ind.; and 11 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Wesley, Arch and Sam Bauer; and one sister, Arlene Moser.
Mr. Bauer was a dairy farmer for many years. He was a past president of the Guernsey Association and worked at Central Petroleum Sales (Cen-Pe-Co).
Mr. Bauer sang with the Singing Men of WGNN for several years. He was an avid golfer and a loyal Chicago Cubs and Fighting Illini fan.
Mr. Bauer was a member of the Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Transitions Hospice or Christian Bible Missions.