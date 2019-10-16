KANKAKEE — Lois “Jimmie” Lane, 87, of Kankakee, mother of a Loda resident, died Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019.
Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Schreffler Funeral Home in Kankakee. Her funeral will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Mrs. Lane was born April 1, 1932, in Kankakee to Earl and Anne (Mishak) Cox. She married William T. Lane on June 27, 1952.
Mrs. Lane enjoyed playing bridge and euchre. She always put her pets first and loved birds, flowers and walking with friends in her neighborhood.
Surviving are her daughters and sons-in-law, Susan (Larry) Sheets of Bourbonnais and Sallie (Scott) Gall of Loda; her grandchildren, Lindsay Gall, Matthew (Grace) Gall and Katie Sheets; her great-grandchildren, Hudson Gall and Lila Gall; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Memorials may be made to the Kankakee County Humane Foundation.