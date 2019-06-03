CHAMPAIGN — Lisa Oakley, who practiced family medicine at The Paxton Clinic for more than 25 years, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.
An open house memorial will be held in her honor from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Fire Service Institute, 9 Gerty Dr. Champaign. The family has entrusted the Illiana Cremation Society to assist them in honoring her life.
Surviving are her mother, Joyce Atwood of Vevay, Ind.; a son, Wilson Oakley-Breen of Champaign; three sisters, Susan Oakley of Bloomington, Ind., Allison (Shannon) Brown of Vevay, Ind., and Greta Atwood of Champaign; and a nephew, Shawn Brown of the U.S. Army.
Lisa practiced family medicine at The Paxton Clinic for more than 25 years until her recent illness. She also owned Enliven Health Center in Champaign, where she practiced functional medicine. She was able to help thousands of patients think “outside the box” to heal their bodies. She dedicated her professional life to knowing everything she could about how to best help her patients.
In her personal life, she was a beloved friend and loved one to so many. She was always ready and willing to offer help or advice to anyone in need. Most often found in cowboy boots or renovating a home, she always had a smile and an infectious laugh about her.
Her death leaves a hole not only in the hearts of everyone who knew her but also in the field of functional medicine. She will be missed far beyond measure.
Memories or photos may be shared with the family on her everlasting memorial page at www.illianacremationsociety.com.