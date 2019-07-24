PEARLAND, Texas — Linda Mae Simmons, 71, of Pearland, Texas, formerly of Paxton, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
A memorial gathering will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, in the ballroom at Club Bellavita, 1548 N. Riviera Cir., Pearland, Texas. A formal family memorial will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at the Paxton Federated Church, 221 W. Center St., Paxton, followed with a cremation burial in Glen Cemetery in Paxton, where she will be placed in a second interment with her first husband, Robert Bronas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Lois Ostrom; her infant sister, Glenna Kay Ostrom; her first husband, Robert Bronas; and her late husband, Douglas Simmons.
Left to cherish her memory are her children with her first husband, Timothy, Sharri and Jason Bronas; stepdaughters with her second husband, Kimberly and Barbara Simmons; her grandchildren, Modesta Lanier, Lacey Bronas, Melody Bronas, Lanie Bronas, Marlie Simmons, Jacob Bychowski, Robert Penn, Breanne Penn, Sue Penn, Gregory Penn and Jessica Penn; her great-grandchildren, Lily Robinson, Cole Bronas, Maylee Lohr, Ally Lohr, Kolt Miller and Kory Miller; her siblings, Jim (Nancy) Ostrom, Caralee (Duane) Geisler, Susan (late John) Pierce, Mary Jean (Todd) Dahlgren, John (Diane) Ostrom and Laurie (David) Johnson; and her numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.
Linda graduated from Hammond Technical Vocational High School in Hammond, Ind., in 1966. She worked at a young age at the local Dairy Queen, where she proudly learned to curl the ice cream on the cone. After marrying Robert Bronas, she went on to work at a meat plant and then a bank while also raising their three children.
Upon caring for and losing her first husband, she went to work for the Paxton ISD in Illinois, where she also studied bookkeeping at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. She then met and married Douglas Simmons and proudly helped raise his two children.
Their family ventured to Texas, where she worked for Dickinson ISD and then Clear Creek ISD for many years. She very much enjoyed an active social life, spending many nights kicking up her heels at the local dance halls. She also had many adventures to the family cabin in Maine in the summers and in her spare time enjoyed everything from aerobics, reading, sewing, cooking and antique shopping to camping with the family at the local lake property, venturing to the beach in Galveston, Texas, and enjoying many trips to her favorite steak places or lounging in the sun by the pool.
Upon losing her late husband, she eventually settled into her most recent senior community location in Pearland, Texas, where she spent many years. She enjoyed visiting her neighbors, friends and family and attending the local Cokesbury Methodist Church. More recently, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, venturing out to local shops and spending time watching her favorite shows, talking on the phone and socializing on Facebook. She also adored time with her precious shih tzus — Dusty, Skyler and Hannah.
Known by all to have a strong work ethic, loyalty to her family, a big heart and a very generous and giving spirit, her presence has touched all who knew her. She pushed forward bravely through any challenge she faced in life and was known to be an extremely strong individual. She faced everything in life with grace and dignity. She will be greatly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.