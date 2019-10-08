FAIRBURY — Leona Clara Steffen, 99, of Fairbury, formerly of Forrest and Gibson City, died at 10:04 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at the Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury.
Her funeral was at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church. Ministers of the church officiated. Burial was in North Apostolic Christian Cemetery, Forrest. Visitation was from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the church.
Mrs. Steffen was born Oct. 30, 1919, in Oakville, Iowa, the daughter of Benjamin and Caroline Moser Wiegand. She married Melvin N. Steffen on Feb. 15, 1948, in Forrest. He died Dec. 27, 2018.
Surviving are her brother David (Ethel) Wiegand of Forrest; her sister Virginia Hilti of Pontiac; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lester, Paul, Joe, Laverne, Wilbur and Ben; and sisters Caroline Butikofer and Edith Zimmerman.
For more than 30 years, Mrs. Steffen owned and operated, along with her husband, Mel’s Market in Gibson City and Melvin.
Mrs. Steffen was a member of the Forrest Apostolic Christian Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fairview Haven Retirement Community in Fairbury.