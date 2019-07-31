PETERSBURG — Leland Jay Pearson, 47, of Petersburg, half-brother of a Gibson City resident, died at 6:38 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Memorial Medical Center.
A graveside service was at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Mr. Pearson was born May 14, 1972, in Bloomington to Milton Eugene and Sue Ann (Sosamon) Pearson. He married Cindy George on April 15, 2012, and she survives.
Also surviving are one son, Phoenix Pearson of Colorado; three step-children, Joseph (Kacia) George of Springfield, Brian George of Riverton and Jake Knoles of Petersburg; three grandchildren, Bentley and Grace George, Ellie and grandson Beau Matthew Pearson on the way; his mother, Sue Ann (Ronnie) Harsha; his father, Milton (Denise) Pearson; one sister, Michelle (Ryan) Zoler; one half-brother, Lance Pearson of Gibson City; his maternal grandmother, Dorothy Sosamon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gift of Hope.