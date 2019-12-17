GIBSON CITY — Larry E. Jamison, 80, of Gibson City, died peacefully at 2:15 a.m. Monday Dec. 16, 2019, at the University Rehab Center in Urbana, where he had resided for about a year.
A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service.
Mr. Jamison was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Elliott, a son of Leslie and Mildred (Brandt) Jamison. He married Gaynelle M. Bradbury in January 1961. They had three children, Guy, Troy and Lisa. He later married Twylla K. Copeland Kuykendall on Dec. 12, 1982, in Chicago, and she died Sept. 3, 2009.
Surviving are his children, Guy (Tina) Jamison and Troy (Amy) Jamison, all of Bellflower, and Lisa (Steve) Young of Champaign; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his second wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.
Mr. Jamison worked two full-time jobs all of his working life — as an operator for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad and also at Gibson Material. He finally retired in 2005. He kept himself busy by tinkering and building things. He always looked forward to “county fair season” just to enjoy the food and the derbies.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson Disease Foundation.
