PONTIAC — Lane M. Lindstrom, 59, of Pontiac, who had a radio show on WJEZ for more than 25 years and most recently on WGCY in Gibson City, died Saturday, July 20, 2019, at his home following a courageous battle against cancer.
Cremation rites were accorded. A celebration of his life was Sunday, July 28, at the Eagle Performing Arts & Conference Center in Pontiac. Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac was in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Lindstrom was born Sept. 23, 1959, in Joliet, the only child of Laverne “Lindy” and Evelyn L. (Leimbacher) Lindstrom. He married his wife, Shelly, on Oct. 6, 1990, in their home. She survives in Pontiac.
Also surviving are his two daughters, Elizabeth “Liz” (Mitch) McDonald of Fairbury and Allie (Bud) Crane of Fairbury; and his grandchildren, Rolen Jack McDonald and Baby Girl McDonald, who is on her way.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Lindstrom was a 1977 graduate of Joliet East High School. He then attended Joliet Junior College.
Mr. Lindstrom worked as a broadcast engineer for more than 18 radio stations. He was part-owner of WJEZ in Pontiac. He was also employed by WSPY in Plano for more than 45 years and was partner of Grundy County Broadcasters in Morris.
Mr. Lindstrom was best known for his Friday Afternoon Oldies Get-Together, where on Friday afternoons, he brought the oldies back to life for his listeners. His knowledge of the music came shining through. He had listeners from all over the U.S. who called in, messaged, and ultimately became his good friends. He looked forward to Fridays each week. He broadcast on WJEZ for more than 25 years and most recently on WGCY in Gibson City. The show is still hosted now by his longtime friend Kent Casson.
Mr. Lindstrom was a selfless man, always offering a hand (or speaker) to anyone in need. He was proud of his work, his community and his family. He always had a song in his heart and one in queue.
His family strongly requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made payable to the Pontiac Oncology Clinic, 608 Ladd St., Pontiac, IL 61764, to be used for the comfort of the chemotherapy patients of Pontiac.
Condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com.