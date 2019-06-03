CISSNA PARK — Kyle A. Halley, 41, of Cissna Park, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park with the Rev. Greg Breeden officiating. Burial will follow at Rankin Union Cemetery in Rankin. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and one hour prior to the funeral service Wednesday, June 5.
Mr. Halley was born July 19, 1977, in Danville, the son of Wally and Rhonda (Halley) Kaufmann. He married Katrina Hays on Oct. 26, 2018, in Watseka. She survives in Cissna Park.
Also surviving are two daughters, Alexis Marie Halley of Hoopeston and Aubrey Lynn Halley of Navarre, Fla.; his parents, Wally and Rhonda Kaufmann of Cissna Park; three grandchildren, Asher Lynn Irvin, Akenna Marie Zamora and Aspen Lynn Irvin; two brothers, Nicholas D. (Michelle) Kaufmann of Kingston, Ill., and Jesse L. Kaufmann of Lake Iroquois; one sister, Alayna Jolene Kaufmann of Lake Iroquois; his maternal grandfather, John C. Halley of Rankin; one brother-in-law, Jeremy Hays of Danville; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Patsy Halley, and his paternal grandparents, Walter and Aldean Kaufmann.
Mr. Halley enjoyed hunting, fishing, motorcycles and sitting by a bonfire listening to music. He loved getting to see his girls and adored his grandkids.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospitals.