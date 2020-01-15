GIBSON CITY — Kristy L. Miller, 54, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, after fighting a courageous battle against cancer.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home, 925 N. Illinois 47, Gibson City, with a law enforcement honor guard ceremony and walkthrough at 5 p.m. Her family has requested casual attire for the gathering.
Kristy was born Nov. 24, 1965, in Kansas City, Mo. She was active during her childhood playing various sports. Along with playing sports, she loved to watch professional sports and stayed loyal to the Kansas City Chiefs. She was convinced that this would be the year they would win the Super Bowl.
She attended Pittsburg State University on a softball scholarship, then changed her career path to join the U.S. Air Force. She joined the Air Force in March 1986. She was stationed at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul and Cannon Air Force Base in Curry, N.M., as an aerospace ground equipment mechanic. She received an honorable discharge in February 1989 and remained in New Mexico. She was very proud of the time she spent serving the U.S.
Shortly after being discharged from the Air Force, she began her career in law enforcement at the Clovis Police Department in Clovis, N.M. She was employed with the Clovis Police Department from January 1991 to November 1996. On Nov. 4, 1996, she became employed with the Champaign Police Department in Champaign as a lateral recruit. She remained a law enforcement officer with the Champaign Police Department until the time of her death. She completed 23 years with the Champaign Police Department and nearly 28 years in the profession.
She achieved many accomplishments throughout her lifetime; however, her most proud accomplishment was raising her daughter. She always made her daughter her No. 1 priority. That commitment and dedication carried over to her friendships and career. She was a compassionate and caring individual. If a person was in need, she was there to help in any way that she could. This was observed in both her personal and professional life. She learned how to balance these traits with her position of authority, making her an effective police officer. She contemplated retirement but couldn’t leave “my guys” on the night shift whom she worked with for several years.
The things that she held most dear were her daughter, close friends and coworkers. Although she was very devoted to her profession, she enjoyed spending her time playing golf, fishing and reading. She especially enjoyed traveling with her daughter and close friends. She was always planning for future vacations to new locations.
There was never a lost moment in Kristy’s eyes. There will be a hole that Kristy once filled in many lives. She will be greatly missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her father, James; her mother, Sandra; and her close friend Michele Pieper.
She is survived by her daughter, Megan of Rantoul; her #MillerTime friends; her godson, Dalton Demay of Mahomet; and two sisters.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or the Champaign County Humane Society.