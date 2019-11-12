WATSEKA — Kevin T. Hansen, 28, of Watseka, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
Cremation rites were accorded by the Knapp Funeral Home in Watseka, and a memorial service will take place at a later date.
Mr. Hansen was born March 29, 1991, in Joliet, the son of Edward and Kiva (Donovan) Hansen.
Surviving are his father, Edward Hansen of Watseka; one brother, Kenneth Hansen of Watseka; his girlfriend, Adrian Jordan of Cissna Park; and two daughters, Elizabeth and Emma Hansen of Cissna Park.
He was preceded in death by his mother.
