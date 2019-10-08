PAXTON — Kevin R. Stone, 61, of Paxton, died Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Dave Parker officiating. Burial followed in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation was from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at the funeral home.
Mr. Stone was born Oct. 11, 1957, in San Fernando, Calif., the son of Charles Robert and Mildred Helen Harris Stone. He married Christine Mennenga. He later married Teresa Cleary on Nov. 16, 1991, at the First United Methodist Church in Paxton. She died May 8, 2017.
Surviving are a son, James (Lindsey) Stone of Rankin; three grandchildren, Katlyn, Mason and Levi Stone; a brother, Errol Charles Harris Stone of Farmer City; a sister, Paula Carol Stone Brown of Paxton; two half-sisters, Shirley May (Gene) Ethridge and Sylvia Marie (Ralph) Deerwester; two stepchildren, Donald (Desiree) Cleary and Rachel (Dustin) Steel; and six step-grandchildren, Paul, Melynnie, Olivia, Jayden, Rhett and Hayleigh.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Stone graduated from Paxton High School. He was owner and operator of Stone Trucking in Paxton. He also helped with hauling grain for Glazik Farms and trucking for Nutrien AG Solutions in Paxton.
Mr. Stone enjoyed bowling, working outside and the yearly return of the mama fox and her new pups. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his grandkids.
Memorials may be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.
