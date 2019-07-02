LODA — Kenneth “Ken” William Riecks, 87, of rural Loda, died at 12:07 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
Funeral services for the Air Force veteran will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the First United Methodist Church, 210 W. Center St., Paxton. The Rev. John Hauck will officiate. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton with military honors by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 6, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Riecks was born June 6, 1932, in rural Anchor in McLean County, the son of Frederich William and Edith Taylor Riecks. He married Natalie Sue Wiggers on Dec. 31, 1960, in Urbana. She survives.
Also surviving are three sons, Mark (Stacey) Riecks of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, David (Anna Barnes) Riecks of Champaign and Craig (Candi) Riecks of Loda; six grandchildren, Kimberly (Jeremy) To, Bailey Riecks, Blake Riecks, Corbin Riecks, Carter Riecks and Caiden Riecks; two great-grandchildren, Kinley To and Delaney To; three sisters, Roberta Stein, Shirley (Ron) Wright and Karolyn (Wayne) Riecks-Estes; and a brother-in-law, Dale Jones.
Mr. Riecks was preceded in death by his mother, Edith, who died when he was 14, as well as his father and stepmother, Velna, and sister Vauna Jones of Gibson City.
Mr. Riecks helped on his father’s farm as a boy. He served as a load master in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict, logging more than 120 overseas flights. He graduated from the University of Illinois with a bachelor of science degree in agriculture and marketing.
Mr. Riecks worked for several years for Kroger and JM Jones/Supervalu, eventually settling in Mahomet prior to relocating to Lake Iroquois in rural Loda when he purchased the Paxton IGA grocery store in 1986. He retired from the store in 2002.
Mr. Riecks supported his community, volunteering with the Boy Scouts of America and later as a mentor for Paxton Junior High School. He was an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Paxton. He also was a member of the Lions Club, Paxton Area Chamber of Commerce, PRIDE in Paxton, United Community Fund, Lake Iroquois’ finance committee, and the Paxton Exchange Club.
Mr. Riecks enjoyed traveling and was an all-around athlete and sports fan, cheering on both his children and grandchildren, as well as the Illini.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Paxton or the Paxton United Community Fund.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.