ROBERTS — Kenneth John Hanford, 60, of Roberts, died peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the Onarga Christian Church with long-time friend and international missionary David Poling of Hong Kong officiating, assisted by the Rev. Chuck Jones. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery in Thawville with son-in-law Scott Ehrhardt presiding. Visitation will be from 4 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Onarga Christian Church and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at the church. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Onarga.
Pallbearers will be Mark Ried, Erwin de Leon, Megan Hanford, Paul Theesfield, Jim Manzke, Jordan Manzke, Gary Perkinson and Harry Hanford. Honorary pallbearers include Russell Perkinson, Tim Hoke, Douglas Perkinson, Russell “Bud” Stevens, Jim Hunter, Adam Hanford and David Poling.
Mr. Hanford was born June 13, 1959, in Watseka, the son of Everett and Ruth Bruniga Hanford. He grew up in rural Roberts and graduated from Ford Central High School in 1977. He and Christine Walters of Roberts were married on March 28, 1981. Together, they designed and created a beautiful home and garden paradise where they raised their two children, Emma and Elliott.
Surviving are his wife, Christine Hanford of Roberts; daughter Emma (Scott) Ehrhardt of Indianapolis; son Elliott Hanford of Roberts; grandson Adam Hanford of Roberts; twin sister Kathleen (Douglas) Perkinson of Thawville; sister Jennifer (Bud) Stevens of Roberts; brother James Hunter of Cresson, Texas; and nieces and nephews Megan Hanford, Mike (Vanessa) Tongate and Paul Theesfield, all of Roberts, and Lee (Sherry) Tongate and their three daughters of Mingo Junction, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his older brother, Anthony Hanford.
Mr. Hanford was a farmer, working with Porkville/Perkinson Farms in Thawville for 43 years. He was an elder at the Onarga Christian Church and was a long-time board chairman at the Prairie States Christian Service Camp in Watseka.
Mr. Hanford lovingly shared his talent for construction work by overseeing the design and building of the new church facility in Onarga and participating in construction ministry to build churches throughout the Midwest. He and his wife loved trees and plants and their family spent many annual vacations tree shopping in Michigan. Their property in Roberts includes more than 80 unique species.
Memorials may be made to the Onarga Christian Church’s bell tower fund or the Prairie States Christian Service Camp.
