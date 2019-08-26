FAIRBURY — Kelsey Marie Bahler, 31, of Fairbury, granddaughter of a Kempton resident, died at 1:32 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at her residence.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the First Baptist Church of Fairbury with the Rev. Daryl Evans officiating. Burial will follow in the South Apostolic Christian Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Duffy-Pils Memorial Home in Fairbury and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at the church.
Kelsey was born Oct. 17, 1987, in Pontiac, the daughter of Troy and Jacqui Hammer O’Hare. She married Ray A. Bahler on June 21, 2014, in Hawaii. He died June 30, 2018.
Surviving are her children Aubree and Hayden Bahler; her mother, Jacqui (Arthur) Gardner of Fairbury; her father, Troy O’Hare of Pekin; her maternal grandfathers, Robert Hammer of Forrest and Paul Gardner of Kempton; her paternal grandfather, Colin O’Hare of Waukegan; her paternal great-grandmother, Marilyn Smith of Normal; her siblings, Stephen Gardner of Surprise, Ariz., Victoria Gardner of Fairbury, Christian Gardner of Fairbury and Alana O’Hare of Lacon; and aunts and uncles Cheri (Stan) Morris, Jeff (Dawn) Hammer and Stacee O’Hare, as well as her aunt Jeanette and uncle Bill Diller.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Phyllis Hammer, and her daughter Alexis White.
Kelsey graduated with an associate’s degree from Heartland Community College in Normal. She was a waitress at the Route 24 Diner, Monical’s Pizza and Dairy Queen in Fairbury.
Her love and focus in life were her children, even throughout her many battles including addiction. She cherished the family trips with her husband and kids to Chicago. She captured many of these memories with her love of photos.
Memorials may be made to the family.