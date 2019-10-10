MONTICELLO — Keith L. Morris, 77, of Monticello, died at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at Kirby Medical Center in Monticello.
Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the Mackey-Wright Funeral Home in Monticello. A graveside service will be at noon Friday, Oct. 11, at Monticello Township Cemetery.
Mr. Morris was born Sept. 26, 1942, in Monticello, the son of Robert C. and Gladys Opal (Brewster) Morris. He married Nancy Taylor on Sept. 15, 1990, in Clay County.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy Morris of Monticello; children of his first wife Patricia Erwin Morris, Steve Morris of Champaign, Lisa Morris Jones of Cape Girardeau, Mo., Terry Morris of Branson, Mo., Scott Morris of Gibson City and Brian Morris of Champaign; his stepchildren, David P. Johnson of Monticello and Tracy Hunter of Monticello; his grandchildren, Seamus Hall, Shelby Johnson, Christopher Morris and Courtney Morris; a brother, Harold Morris of St. Joe; a sister, Norma (Roy) Bennett of Indiana; his stepsisters, Lynette Cowley of Effingham, Becky Pirtle of Urbana, Marla Kuder of Gibson City, Carol Rose Tatman of Heyworth and Dixie of Weldon; his stepbrother, Hal Dean Morris of Arthur; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one son and one brother.
Mr. Morris worked in the maintenance department at Herf Jones Cap and Gown. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.