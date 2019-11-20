HOOPESTON — Kay Wilken, 74, of Hoopeston, sister of a Cissna Park resident, died at 2:39 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Cremation rites will be accorded, and a graveside service will be at noon Monday, Nov. 25, at the Cissna Park Cemetery in Cissna Park with Larry Johnson officiating.
Mrs. Wilken was born Feb. 18, 1945, in Little Rock, Ark., the daughter of George and Marie Eloise (Williams) Thompson. She married Tom Wilken on Dec. 8, 1963, at the Union Church in Cissna Park. He survives.
Also surviving are one daughter, Michelle Jackson of Sidney; one son, Todd (Janus) Wilken of Bowling Green, Ky.; one brother, Don (Sandi) Thompson of Cissna Park; and four grandchildren, Sydney Jackson, Cole (Caroline) Wilken, Alex Wilken and Drew Wilken.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Wilken spent most of her life working as a bookkeeper for various companies.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Heritage Health Therapy & Senior Living, 423 N. Dixie Highway, Hoopeston, IL 60942.