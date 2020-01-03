CHATSWORTH — Kathy L. Breeden, 64, of Chatsworth, mother of two Melvin residents, died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at her home in Chatsworth.
A celebration of life gathering will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 in Gibson City. Per her wishes, she was cremated.
Mrs. Breeden was born Jan. 4, 1955, in Gibson City, a daughter of Guy and Donna Jones Bane. She married James Breeden, and they had two sons.
Surviving are her two sons, Daniel Breeden of Melvin and Michael (Tori) Breeden of Melvin; four grandchildren, Jessiah, Seth, Lily and Zach; and a brother, Tim (Jody) Bane of Gibson City.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mrs. Breeden worked at Menards in Champaign for many years, then transferred to the Menards in Bloomington, where she worked until her retirement in 2018. She enjoyed socializing with her large group of friends and spent a lot of time at the Chatsworth Community Center. She had a passion for flower gardening and bird watching.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lee Lowery American Legion Post #568 in Gibson City or the Walter Clemons American Legion Post #613 in Chatsworth.