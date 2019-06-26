BELLFLOWER — Kathryn S. Brendel, 75, of Bellflower, formerly of Ellicott City, Md., died at 1:04 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019.
At the time, Mrs. Brendel was in her home with her husband, Philip Brendel, to whom she was married for almost 34 years.
A memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 6, at the Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher.
Mrs. Brendel was born April 17, 1944, in Baltimore, Md., the daughter of Guy Carlton and Clara (Boarder) Sykes Jr.
Surviving are her husband, Philip; a son, Jason (Jenny) Yeager of Charleston, W.Va.; a daughter, Jessica (Kevin Seagle) Yeager of Charleston, W.Va.; four grandchildren, Emma, Jack, Lily and Lori; two sisters, Lee Dickenson of Ridgefield, Conn., and Rachel Dionne of Boston, Mass.; and many others who loved her and called her “Aunt Kathy.”
Mrs. Brendel was an accountant for many years, both on and off the farm. She was a graduate of Howard High School. She went on to graduate from the University of Maryland and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority.
Devoted to her faith, Mrs. Brendel was a long-time member of the St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ellicott City, Md., as well as the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Glenwood, Md., where she attended Bible study and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Brendel had many life- long friends whom she dearly loved. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and filling her home with flowers. She was an avid reader and loved books and poetry. However, what brought her the most pleasure was spending time with her family. She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to see her kids, as well as trips with her sisters, Lee and Rachel, to the beach, museum and anywhere that inspired her.
