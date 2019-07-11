GIBSON CITY — Kathryn A. Swope, 81, of Gibson City, died at 1:33 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Advocate BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City with the Rev. Ray Lantz officiating. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Swope was born Aug. 15, 1937, in Paxton, a daughter to Louis and Gertrude Speedie Wissmiller. She married C. Richard Swope in August 1957 in Gibson City. He died Nov. 27, 1993.
Surviving are her children, Roger (Paulette) Swope of Poplar Grove and Janet Swope of Bloomington; three grandchildren, Ryan Swope, Charles Bowles and Randy Swope; two brothers, Bill (Jean) Wissmiller of Grinnell, Iowa, and Jerald Wissmiller of Gibson City; two sisters, Jeanette Hensley of Gibson City and Mary Rhoda of Chenoa; and her grand-furbaby, Lucy.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Linda Bowles; and four brothers, Don, Bob, Max and Steven.
Mrs. Swope was the head cook at Benton Middle School in Benton for many years. She was also employed at Country Companies in Bloomington and Heritage FS in Melvin. She was a member of the Gibson City Presbyterian Church, and she was a St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan.
Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society, Presbyterian Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.