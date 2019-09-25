BUCKLEY — June Rohlwing, 92, of Buckley, died at 10:41 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 206 E. Main St., Buckley, with the Rev. J. Kevin Wyckoff officiating. Burial will follow in Skyline Memorial Gardens, Monee. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley is handling arrangements.
Mrs. Rohlwing was born March 18, 1927, in Matteson, the daughter of Herman and Rose Seemann Dettmering. She married Melvin C. Rohlwing on May 23, 1948, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Matteson. He died May 1, 2007.
Surviving are five nieces and nephews, Corinne Keith of Cambria, Wis., Warren Schmeckpeper of Beaver Dam, Wis., Lita Dettmering of Matteson, Rosalie King of Homewood and Theron Schmeckpeper of St. Anne.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Helen Vollmer, Ruth Blume and LaRue Schmeckpeper.
Mrs. Rohlwing and her husband moved to a farm Buckley in December 1962. She worked alongside her husband helping on the farm. She was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. She enjoyed crafts and decorating her home.
Memorials may be made to Carle Hospice.
