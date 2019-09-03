GIBSON CITY — June Allene Leonard, 88, of Gibson City, died at 9:05 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at the Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Gibson City surrounded by her family.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City with the Rev. Jim Davis officiating.
Mrs. Leonard was born Jan. 23, 1931, in Gibson City, a daughter of Louis F. Leora V. Berkler Thompson. She married Evan R. Leonard on March 25, 1960, in Corinth, Miss. They were married for 55 years. He died July 9, 2015.
Surviving are her children, Sherri (Gary) Davis of Sibley, Ken Leonard of Fisher and Jana (Karissa) Leonard of Gibson City; a granddaughter, Rendi O’Neal of Elliott; two great-grandchildren, Justin (Nicole) O’Neal of Mahomet and Kayla O’Neal of Fisher; four great-great-grandchildren, Jessi O’Neal, Rebekah O’Neal, Emily and Landen Vaughn; a niece, Tami Shaffer; and two nephews, Wayne Brokate and Bill Brokate.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanette Brokate.
Mrs. Leonard was a 1949 graduate of Drummer Township High School. She worked at the First National Bank in Gibson City, Allied Gas Co., Tucker’s Gibson Material, the Gibson Motel and the Elliott post office. She was a very active member of the American Evangelical Lutheran Church. She loved being with her family and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Leonard was involved with horses and farm life; she enjoyed going to the horse shows and being in the IPHA with her husband. She also raised and bred terrier dogs in the area for many years. She enjoyed old-time movies and the original horror movies from long ago and enjoyed reading a good Western book.
Her family would like to give a heartfelt “thank you” to the Heritage Manor Nursing Home staff for the care they gave her during her stay and to the family during their time of need. Also, a “thank you” goes to Carle Hospice and the wonderful nurse Wendy for the care given during the time at the end.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Alzheimer’s Association.