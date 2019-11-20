GILMAN — Julie K. Borchers, 57, of rural Gilman, died Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Champaign.
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at the Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home in Gilman and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, at the church, with the Rev. Pete Hinrich officiating. Burial will follow at Wenger Cemetery in Gilman.
Mrs. Borchers was born Jan. 4, 1962, in Watseka, the daughter of Richard and Norma (Marggart) Pool. She married Vaughn Borchers on Dec. 31, 1987, in Watseka, and he died Oct. 8, 2013.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Monty Pool.
Surviving are two sons, Zachary (Kristin) Borchers of rural Gilman and V. Dakota (fiancé, Kara Crabtree) Borchers of rural Onarga; two grandchildren, Bridon and London Borchers; two sisters, Kendra Pool of Gilman and Debra Pool of Gilman; her mother-in-law, Sharon Borchers of Gilman; her sister-in-law, Dana (Paul) Grosse of Skokie; nieces and nephews Matt, Kelsey, Nikki and Tyler Pool, and Sara, Amelia and Joshua Grosse; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Mrs. Borchers was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman. She graduated from Gilman High School in 1980. She was a farm wife, dedicated to her family, and enjoyed working outside. She received much enjoyment watching her grandchildren grow up.
Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Gilman, Riley Hospital for Children (705 Riley Hospital Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46202) or an organization of the donor’s choice.
