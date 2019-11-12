ROBERTS — Judy A. Blanck, 79, of Roberts, died at 12:51 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 114 N. McNeil St., Thawville, with the Rev. Don Ehlers officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgeland Township Cemetery, Thawville. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the church. Baier Family Funeral Services in Buckley is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mrs. Blanck was born Feb. 17, 1940, in rural Loda Township, the daughter of Melvin F. and Marjorie M. Higgins Ennen. She married Dennis Blanck on Sept. 5, 1964, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Buckley. He died June 30, 1993.
Surviving are one daughter, Penny (Joe) Grider of Flora, Ind.; two granddaughters, Darci (Zach) Hall of Camden, Ind., and Jessica (Nate) LaMar of Delphi, Ind.; two special granddaughters, Veronica Mogged of Piper City and Molly Mogged of Hannah City; five great-grandchildren, Madyson, Kayden, Cayl, Silas and Elias; one brother-in-law; and seven sisters-in-law.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Kit Blanck; two brothers, Jim L. Ennen and Ronald A. Ennen; and two nephews, Mike Ennen and Mark Ennen.
Mrs. Blanck spent her childhood in Thawville and graduated from Roberts-Thawville High School. She had worked at Switchcraft in Paxton before running Judy’s Café in Roberts. Most recently, she worked at Schoonies Bar and Restaurant in Roberts.
Mrs. Blanck was an avid bowler for many years and enjoyed going to concerts, especially when they were Neil Diamond or the Trans Siberian Orchestra. She was very adventurous, known to be constantly on the go, and made many visits to the casinos. She had a great love for cardinals.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
