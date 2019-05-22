CISSNA PARK — Joy D. Neukomm, 63, of Cissna Park, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her husband, children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24, at Creekside Prairie in Cissna Park with the Rev. Tom Cici officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at Creekside Prairie in Cissna Park. Burial will be in the Cissna Park Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park.
Mrs. Neukomm was born Sept. 16, 1955, in Watseka, the daughter of Richard and Bette Gatrell Knapp. She married John D. Neukomm Jr. in Watseka on Sept. 21, 1973, and he survives.
Also surviving are one son, Jerry (Nancy) Neukomm of Cissna Park; one daughter, Marlene (Travis) McWethy of Cissna Park; her mother and stepfather, Bette and Ken Schmid of Hoopeston; three brothers, Art (Mary Jane) Knapp of Tuscon, Ariz., Dale (Mary Ann) Knapp of Peoria and Kent (Michelle) Knapp of Thawville; one sister, Colleen (Greg) Mitchell of Newnan, Ga.; four grandchildren, Sam Roberts, KayLee McWethy, Samantha Neukomm and Dalton McWethy; and one great-grandchild, William Roberts.
She was preceded in death by her father and one sister, Gay Knapp Nolin.
Mrs. Neukomm was a member of the First Christian Church in Hoopeston, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, farming and spending time with her grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.
Please share a memory at www.knappfuneralhomes.com.