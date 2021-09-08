Jonathan ‘Rocky’ Rockford Barnes
Jonathan “Rocky” Rockford Barnes, age 44, of Milton, FL passed away August 31, 2021 from COVID-19.
John was born to Bruno and Debra Barnes on February 6, 1977. He grew up in Loda, IL, graduating from Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School in Paxton, IL in 1996.
After graduation, John joined the United States Air Force. He retired from the Air Force after honorably serving for 21 years. During his service to our beloved country, he did five deployments, including tours to Iraq and Afghanistan. His career with the Air Force took him all over the world. John’s career field was Communications, his first duty station and training took him to Biloxi, MS. During this assignment, John enjoyed jet skiing and spending time with friends on work trips. A couple of his favorite trips were to the islands of Antigua and Ascension where he enjoyed fishing for tuna and Panama City Beach where he went jet skiing in his down time. He was then stationed at Ramstein AFB in Germany where his work required him to travel all over Europe. John loved his adventures over there and especially enjoyed the wineries in Italy. John’s follow on assignment was to Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, MT where he met the love of his life Hayley. When winter arrived in Montana, John volunteered for a remote assignment to Korea with a follow on assignment to Guam. While stationed at Anderson AFB in Guam, he married the love of his life and best friend Hayley then they were blessed to have a son Donavin. John was a proud and active father. He did a lot of diving (both sky and scuba) while on that beautiful island. The next assignment was to Hurlburt Field AFB in Florida where he continued to excel in his career and enjoyed putting his Firebird in car shows with his family. John retired out of Scott, AFB in IL. During his time in the Midwest he enjoyed hunting, four wheeling, and boating.
With all the travel that he did, however his favorite spot in the world was being home with his family. After retiring, he and his family moved back to FL. John loved the South, he would always say he wasn’t born in the South, but got down here as fast as he could! John spent the last four years retired and just enjoying life. He was constantly doing projects around his home or helping a friend. John did not know a stranger, he enjoyed cruising around his neighborhood in his ATV with his dog, Cooper. This spring John got a “water cycle” (jet ski) and enjoyed many “smiles per gallon” while exploring the Blackwater River.
John was a strong and unique man that loved his family and friends with all his heart. He had a heart of gold and would do anything to help someone that he cared about. He enjoyed telling stories of his many adventures and steering people in the right direction. He was a leader and mentor to many throughout his life.
He is survived by: his wife, Hayley Barnes; son, Donavin Barnes; parents, Bruno and Debra Barnes; sister, Dixie (Jack) Savoree; and brother, Joseph (Kristi) Barnes; and several nieces and nephews.
The Barnes’ family will be holding a service on September 9, 2021 at Trahan Family Funeral Home in Milton FL. Visitation begins at noon, service at 1pm with burial following at Serenity Gardens Cemetery. The family requests donations are made directly to Brothers Keepers (brothers-keepers.org) to benefit veterans and first responders.