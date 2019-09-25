PAXTON — John Rypski, 88, of Paxton, died at 12:25 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton with military honors by Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the funeral home.
Mr. Rypski was born June 21, 1931, the son of Joseph and Anna Matyola Rypski. He married Vesta Jean Easter on May 20, 1954, in Sheldon. She died Feb. 13, 2008.
Surviving are a son, Gary Rypski of Urbana; one brother, Peter (Betty) Rybski of Manville, N.J.; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents.
Mr. Rypski graduated from Bound Brook High School in Bound Brook, N.J. He served in the U.S. Air Force for four years as a jet engine mechanic. He then worked civil service as an instructor at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul for 32 years.
Mr. Rypski was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Paxton and a lifetime member and past commander of the Paxton American Legion Prairie Post 150. He always looked forward to going to OSF Community Fitness. He was an avid Illinois sports fan and also enjoyed NASCAR and the NFL. He loved family history and spent many hours on genealogy.
Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Paxton.
Condolences may be offered at www.baierfuneralservices.com.