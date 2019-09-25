RANTOUL — John Richard Dalton, 52, of Rantoul, died at 3:31 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
There will be no services at this time. Baier Family Funeral Services in Paxton is assisting the family with arrangements.
Mr. Dalton was born July 4, 1967, in Champaign, the son of Donald Lee and Linda Lee Burchett Dalton.
Surviving are his mother, Linda Jacobs of Paxton; and two sisters, Katrina Clements of Paxton and Laura (Bobby) Deffinger of Pendleton, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Dwayne Dalton.
Mr. Dalton had worked at Jeld-Wen Inc. in Rantoul as an assembler. He enjoyed woodworking and shooting pool.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
