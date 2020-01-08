BELLFLOWER — John F. Wyatt, 84, of Bellflower, died at 4:39 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana with his loving family at his side.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the Bellflower Christian Church in Bellflower with Kevin Lawrence officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the church. A casual graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Shouse Chapel Cemetery in rural Bible Grove, with the Rev. Gene Birch officiating. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Wyatt was born at home in rural Clay County, a son of Francis A. and Velma B. Harmon Wyatt. He married Nancy F. Mahaney on Feb. 9, 1963, in Champaign.
Surviving are his devoted and loving wife, of Bellflower; his four daughters, Eva Wyatt (Joe Koopman) of Weldon, Clara Wyatt of Bellflower, Bonnie Wyatt of Cisco and Darlene (Jerry) Ruiz of Wheaton; two grandsons who he was extremely proud of, Johnny Koopman and Carter Koopman; his brother, Amos Wyatt of Sidney; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Mary Wyatt Shehorn.
Mr. Wyatt was a dedicated member of the Bellflower Christian Church and a member of the Bellflower American Legion post, the Bellflower Lions Club, Teamsters Union #710, the Bellflower Senior Citizens and the UPS Coffee Club.
Mr. Wyatt was a UPS package driver for 34 years, mostly in the Gibson City area. He never met a stranger and always had a smile and a wave for everyone along the way. He had a passion for bluegrass music, and he and his wife traveled to many festivals. He was a voracious reader and loved to spend time in his garden. Animals loved him, and he loved them. He was a devout Christian, and his family came first and foremost. He was adored by his family, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bellflower Christian Church or the Bellflower Lions Club.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosenbaumfh.com.