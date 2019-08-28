MELVIN — John E. Wagner, 46, of Urbana, formerly of Melvin, died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at his home in Urbana.
A private graveside service will be held.
Mr. Wagner was born Aug. 2, 1973, in Gibson City, a son of Patricia A. Brooks and Raymond J. Wagner. He was lovingly raised by his stepfather, Paul Reitz, who preceded him in death.
Surviving are his devoted mother, Patricia Reitz of Melvin; his three older brothers, Tracy (Cathy) Wagner of Fisher, Charles (Wanda) Wagner of New Bern, N.C., and Barre (Julie) Wagner of Mansfield; and several nieces and nephews.
When Mr. Wagner was not working as a supply analyst for Caterpillar, he enjoyed reading, hunting, fishing and woodworking.
Memorial tributes may be made to the family.
