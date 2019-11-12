MONTICELLO — John Delbert Black, 90, of Monticello, father of a Ludlow resident, died Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Piatt County Nursing Home in Monticello.
Graveside services were at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Oak Grove Cemetery in Cowden. Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Cowden was assisting the family.
Mr. Black was born June 30, 1929, in Cowden, the son of Arthur and Onia Mae (Wallace) Black. He married Challys Beck on March 31, 1956.
Surviving are his wife, Challys; two daughters, Kathryn Pfiester (Mike) of Monticello and Kimberly Black (Bruce Carothers) of Ludlow; three grandchildren, Chelsea Ehrhardt (David) of Monticello, Elizabeth Pfiester (John Rowley) of Cheltenham, England, and Cassie (Drew) Kenton of Villa Grove; and three sisters, Lillie Gregg, Joanna Petty and LaVerne Kline.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three half-brothers, two half-sisters and five siblings, Leah, Nadean, George, Thomas and Leslie.
Mr. Black served in the Army Air Corps during World War II. He was a member of Painters Local 363 and retired from the University of Illinois. He enjoyed nature, fishing and woodworking. He especially cherished time spent with family and friends.
Memorial donations may be made in his name directly to www.t1international.com, an organization that advocates for Type 1 diabetics around the world.
