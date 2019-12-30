POTOMAC — John Daniel Reardon, 66, of Potomac, brother of residents of Paxton and Ludlow, died at 10:23 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.
A celebration of his life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, at the Potomac Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Randy Holden officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Blurton Funeral Home in Potomac. Cremation rites will be accorded, and burial will be held at a later date in the Potomac Cemetery.
Mr. Reardon was born Aug. 20, 1953, in Danville, the son of Robert Reardon and Roseanne (Price) Johnson. He married Jackie Downs on Nov. 10, 1973, and from their marriage they had one daughter, Kimberly Rose (Jayson Haldiman) Wiegel of South Wayne, Wis. He later married Darlene Kottke on Sept. 29, 1978, and from their marriage they had three children — Joseph Daniel (Deana Hopkins) Reardon of Armstrong, Jennifer Diane (Curtis Whitlow) Reardon of Potomac and Christina Kay Reardon of Potomac.
Surviving are his four children; 10 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Rhoda Odom of Rusk, Texas, Dennis (Linda) Reardon of Homer, Joni (Skip) Isaksen of Urbana, Merrilee (Doug) Statzer of Ludlow, Rick (Jane Buhrmaster) Johnson of Royal, Jean (Dennis) Polson of Paxton and Jane (John) Stalter of Gifford; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Virgil Johnson; his step-mother, Emma Reardon; and one granddaughter, Rachelle Lynn Reardon.
Mr. Reardon served in the U.S. Army. He worked at the Clinton Power Plant, Corky’s Cab Service and The Oasis. He was a huge sports fan and a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He also enjoyed listening to music and was very family-oriented.
Memorials may be made to the family.
