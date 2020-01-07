PAXTON — John D. Jones, 60, of Paxton, died at 8:29 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. Tom Anders officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the funeral home.
Mr. Jones was born July 3, 1959, the son of Charles E. and Gertrude Lavonne Adams Jones. He married Brenda Koontz on July 16, 1977, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Paxton. She survives.
Also surviving are a son, Jason (Kate) Jones of Bellflower; a daughter, Heidi Jones of Paxton; five grandchildren, Cadence, Dalton, Charli, Izabel and Nevaeh; a brother, Dennis (Alice) Tucker of Rantoul; two sisters, Judy (Bob) Beck of Indiana and Pat (Jim) Steiner of Paxton; three nephews; and two nieces.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two nieces and a brother-in-law, Bob Harris.
Mr. Jones graduated from Paxton High School in 1977 and from Parkland College in Champaign with an associate’s degree in accounting. He was an account tech for facilities and services at the University of Illinois for 30 years.
Mr. Jones enjoyed cooking, gardening, making flavored moonshine and attending the Drum Corps International. He was an avid Colts and Bears football fan and Illini football and basketball fan. But nothing meant more to him than spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.
