MAHOMET — John D. Jay, 77, of Mahomet, a brother of residents of Paxton and Gibson City, died at 4:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton.
Visitation was from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Dec. 16, at Grace Church in Mahomet, with the funeral service immediately following at noon. Burial was in Riverside Cemetery, Mahomet.
Mr. Jay was born June 11, 1942, in Champaign, a son of John and Grace (Scales) Jay. He married Dorothy Munds in 1961, and they were married for 29 1/2 years. He later married Connie “Sunny” (Curry) Barnhart on Oct. 22, 1996. She survives and resides in Mahomet.
Other survivors include three sons and one daughter, Bill (Jill) Jay of Seymour, John (Lorie) Jay of Champaign, Clay (Amy) Barnhart of Mahomet and Angie (Mark) Bundy of Monticello; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and three sisters and one brother, Beth (Al) Barnes of Paxton, Ann Rollins of Mahomet, Ralph Jay of Gibson City and Ruth Jay of Champaign.
He was preceded in death by one brother, Gale, and one brother-in-law, Don Deem.
Mr. Jay graduated in 1960 from Champaign High School, where he was active in FFA and started his own farm at the age of 17. He was a member of the Champaign County Farm Bureau and served on both the Zoning Board of Appeals and the Champaign County Board. He was also Farm Leader of the Year in 2005. He was always active in the community and joined the Cornbelt Fire Department in 1971. He rose through the ranks and became fire chief in 1981, earning retirement in 2011.
Memorials may be sent to the Cornbelt Fire Protection District in Mahomet.
