CHAMPAIGN — John C. Walden, 94, of Champaign, died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, with the Rev. John Hauck officiating. Burial will follow in Glen Cemetery in Paxton. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the funeral home.
Mr. Walden was born June 11, 1925, in Washington, Ind., the son of John C. and Mary Jane Graham Walden. He married Zimmer A. Luttrell on Feb. 27, 1950, at the Church of Christ in Urbana. She died March 8, 2017.
Surviving are one son, John (Jeanne) Walden III of Douglasville, Ga.; one granddaughter, Laura (Jeff) Hollyfield of Cumming, Ga.; one great-grandson, Mitchell Hollyfield of Cumming, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Karen Wettman; five brothers; and four sisters.
Mr. Walden spent his early years in Washington, Ind., attending Doyle Grade School and Glendale High School. He came to Illinois in 1940 and worked at the People’s Cafe in Rantoul and later at Carmon’s in Champaign. He owned Walden’s Downtown Standard in Champaign for 13 years. He sold it in 1977 and went to work at the Clinton Power Plant. He later retired when the project was complete. His hobbies were hunting and working in his yard.
