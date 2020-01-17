WENTWORTH, N.C. — John Allen Pitzen, 84, of Stoneville, N.C., died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at Hospice of Rockingham County in Wentworth, N.C.
A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison, N.C. The family will receive friends following the service.
Mr. Pitzen was born in Iowa. He was a long-standing member of the Masonic Lodge in Paxton, as well as the Masonic Lodge in Eden, N.C., and he was also very active with the Lions Club. He also served on several boards, including Counsel for the Aging and The Friends of the Library, and he was instrumental in assisting in planning for the Governmental Center in Wentworth, N.C.
Mr. Pitzen was married to the love of his life, Beverly Pitzen, for 62 years. He was a civil engineer and retired from Miller Brewing Co. in Eden, N.C.
He was preceded in death by his father, Tracy Pitzen; his mother, Esther Pitzen-Winters; a son, Edmund Pitzen; and his wife, Beverly Pitzen.
Surviving are a sister, Mary Siewert of Fond du Lac, Wis.; a daughter, Debra Weaver (Donald) of Kernersville, N.C.; three grandchildren, Christina Collins (David) of Kernersville, N.C., John Metropolis (Andrea) of Wisconsin and April Rafko (Tom) of Wisconsin; and 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Rockingham County.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.