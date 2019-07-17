GEORGETOWN, Texas — JoAnn (Buchanan) Calhoun, formerly of Paxton, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, surrounded by family.
A celebration of life gathering will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, July 22, at 127 Ruellia Dr., Georgetown, Texas. A private family service will be held at Central Texas State Veteran Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest with her husband.
Mrs. Calhoun was born Sept. 25, 1934, at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. She married Glen David Calhoun on Aug. 3, 1954, at Fort Sill in Lawton, Okla.
Surviving are three daughters: Jeri Cloud (Bill) of Lampasas, Texas, Cathy Slobojan (Jeff deceased) of Austin, Texas, and Susan Calhoun of Georgetown, Texas; two grandsons, Kris Calhoun of Austin, Texas, and Matthew Calhoun (Simmoni) of Burnet, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Jocelyn Calhoun, Reagen Eubank, Lana Calhoun, Adrian Eubank, Kerilyn Calhoun and Dylan Calhoun of Burnet, Texas; and many more family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her son, Michael Calhoun.
Mrs. Calhoun and her parents moved from Fort Bliss to Lawton shortly after her birth. She graduated from Lawton High School in 1952. From 1952 to 1953, she attended Southwestern State College in Oklahoma, where she was a member of the Delta Sigma Epsilon sorority.
After her marriage in 1954, she and her husband settled in Paxton, where she was an active member of the community and the Order of the Eastern Star. As a member of Lakeview Country Club at Bayles Lake, she became an avid golfer and proudly displayed her hole-in-one trophy. Her other interests included shopping, bridge and reading.
Due to restrictions on flower arrangements at the Veterans Cemetery, memorials can be made to the American Heart Association, the Wounded Warriors Fund or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Messages or memories may be shared in the online memorial guestbook at www.RamseyFuneral.com.