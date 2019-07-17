GIBSON CITY — Jim McClard, 83, of Gibson City, died Monday, July 15, 2019, at his home, where he had received loving care from his family.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the First Christian Church in Gibson City with Mat Bowen officiating.
Mr. McClard was born Feb. 12, 1936, in Arthur, to his loving parents, Barton and Gladys McClard.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Sue Day, whom he married on July 26, 1958. He is also survived by two sons, Mike (Michelle) and Pat (Mindy); four granddaughters, Camryn, Alia, Molly and Arabella; and his sister, June Bock.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Durward and Bill; and a sister, Joyce Haws.
After a two-year stint in the U.S. Army, Mr. McClard experienced a call to Christian ministry and served as student pastor to churches in Missouri and Kentucky while going to college and a year of seminary. Although he later turned his service toward education, he continued to use his gift of ministry, speaking as a lay person and as a leader of the church.
Mr. McClard was a charter member of the Illinois Principal’s Association and served in various leadership roles over the years, including president in 1982-1983, but his true passion was the students and teachers. He was a principal in Gibson City for 23 years. He started out in and loved working with middle school-aged youth. Later on when the Gibson City schools consolidated, he had the opportunity to work with the elementary school, and this brought a new set of experiences with the little ones and their high-pitched voices and generosity of hugs. Mr. McClard was a mentor to generations of teachers and administrators in Gibson City and received more than one note saying he was “the best principal I ever had.”
After retiring in 1995, Mr. McClard continued his support of the local schools in various interim positions and as coach of both the girls’ and boys’ golf teams. And then there was his life outside of the schools. He dearly loved playing golf with his friends and was thrilled when his oldest granddaughter chose to play golf in high school. He was an avid historian, especially of the American Civil War, and gave talks on the subject to local groups. He and his wife also had more time for traveling, taking driving trips all over the U.S. His greatest joy was in spending time with his family and in the church.
Memorials in his name may be made to the First Christian Church or Gibson Area Hospital’s building fund.