PAXTON — Jess Lurnis Burwell, 85, of Paxton, formerly of Urbana, died at 9:20 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton Senior Living.
A memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory in Urbana.
Mr. Burwell was born in Champaign on Oct. 23, 1933, to parents Lurnis and Rosetta (Stonebreaker) Burwell; they preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Wanda.
On June 19, 1954, Mr. Burwell married Donna Jean Shepherd in a rose garden at her parents’ home in Urbana. They were just four days shy of their 65th wedding anniversary when Jess passed away.
Surviving are his wife, Donna, and their children, Steven Burwell (Carol) of Urbana, Julie Stout of Champaign and Tom Burwell (Kelly) of Urbana; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Mr. Burwell attended Urbana High School. He was employed by the University of Illinois as a construction worker for 30 years before retiring. He liked fishing, hunting and country living.
Memorial contributions may be made in his honor to the American Heart Association.
